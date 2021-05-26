Cancel
Americas

Brazil federal debt falls in April, Treasury revises public financing needs

Reuters
kitco.com
 May 26

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal public debt fell 2.9% in April from the month before to 5.09 trillion reais ($959 billion), the Treasury said on Wednesday, adding the total domestic debt stock fell 2.7% to 4.85 trillion reais. The Treasury also revised its 2021 public debt financing parameters,...

Reuters

Foreigners show 'sufficient interest' in Russian debt, finance ministry says

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Foreign investors show “sufficient interest” in buying into Russian debt instruments despite the widening of anti-Russian sanctions earlier this year, the Russian finance ministry said on Thursday after a successful Eurobond placement. Russia raised 1.5 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in two Eurobond issues on Thursday,...
Reuters

UK government borrowing falls in April

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - British public borrowing totalled 31.696 billion pounds ($44.93 billion) in April, the first month of the new financial year, down from 47.315 billion pounds a year earlier when the public finances first felt the full impact of the COVID pandemic, official figures showed on Tuesday.
Some Day There May Be a Debt Crisis, So Sell Federal Assets Now

For years, economists have been debating the best way to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio. The fear is that we may soon cross over to a point of no return that inevitably leads to some form of debt crisis. However, in recent years, a growing number of economists and commentators have come to believe that the debt doesn’t matter. Thanks to permanent low interest rates and low inflationary risks, we can disregard the debt and achieve low unemployment and high output.
Brazil govt debt-to-GDP ratio in April posts biggest fall since 2010

BRASILIA, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s public finances improved significantly and across the board in April, official figures showed on Monday, as a chunky budget surplus contributed to the biggest decline in government debt as a share of the economy in over a decade. Public sector debt fell to 86.7%...
Brazil’s GDP rises 1.2% in first quarter, back to pre-pandemic level

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s economy expanded by 1.2% in the first quarter, data showed on Tuesday, the third quarter of growth and faster than economists had expected, taking Latin America’s largest economy back to its size at the end of 2019 before the pandemic. Growth was driven by services, industry...
Japan Finance Minister does not expect G7 meet to debate specific tax rates

TOKYO (Reuters) -Finance leaders from the Group of Seven rich countries have narrowed their difference of opinions over global taxation but they are unlikely to debate specific figures on minimum tax rates at their weekend meeting, Finance Minister Taro Aso said. Aso said he is planning on a bilateral meeting...
Reuters

Ecuador central bank foresees 2021 growth rebound of 2.8%

QUITO, June 1 (Reuters) - Ecuador’s central bank on Tuesday said it expected the economy to grow 2.8% this year, a strong recovery after a 7.8% contraction in 2020 as the country struggled with the coronavirus pandemic. That forecast, nonetheless, was down from an estimate for 3.1% growth the bank...
Brazil on track for ‘very strong’ 2021 growth, says economy minister

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s economy is on track to register “very strong” growth this year, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday, as the accelerated roll out of COVID-19 vaccinations and protocols help the economy build on its solid performance in the first quarter. Guedes was speaking after figures showed...
Suriname requests 70% haircut on commercial debt, bond prices fall

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Suriname requested a 70% nominal haircut on its debt to external commercial creditors and a 30% cut on its debt to official creditors, the government said on Wednesday. The government proposed a $236 million instrument maturing in 2029 to replace amounts outstanding, interest and...
IMF sees Italy GDP up 4.3% in 2021, budget deficit at 11.8% GDP

MILAN (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Thursday slightly improved its growth estimates for Italy in 2021 and 2022 while increasing projections for the country’s budget deficit. The IMF now sees Italy’s gross domestic product up 4.3% and 4% in 2021 and 2022 respectively, from an April estimate of...
Yellen to attend G7 finance ministers meeting in London June 4-5 – Treasury

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will attend a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies in London from June 4-5, her first foreign trip since taking office, the Treasury Department said on Monday. Yellen will use the meeting to “reinforce the U.S. commitment...
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar lags G10 peers as greenback falls

(Adds details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar dips 0.2% against the greenback * Canadian factory sales likely fell 1.1% in April * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2029 to 1.2078 * Canadian 10-year yield hits lowest in nearly 3 weeks By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as domestic data showed a likely drop in manufacturing sales in April, with the currency remaining capped by last week's 6-year high. The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2060 to the greenback, or 82.92 U.S. cents, the biggest decline among G10 currencies. Last Tuesday, it touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013, bolstered by higher commodity prices this year and the Bank of Canada's more hawkish stance. Still, the current loss of momentum for the loonie could be temporary. "We continue to target a deeper push below 1.20 in the coming months," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. "There appears to be little concern at the central bank about the CAD and the message is clear that the central bank will keep policy settings aligned with the economy as it works toward its goals," the strategists said. Canadian factory sales likely fell 1.1% in April from March, giving back some of the previous month's increase, a flash estimate from Statistics Canada showed. The U.S. dollar hit 4-1/2 month lows against a basket of peers as markets seemed to accept U.S. Federal Reserve arguments that monetary policy should stay easy because inflationary forces are broadly weak. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 2 cents higher at $66.07 a barrel, supported by rising demand from the approach of the Northern Hemisphere's summer driving season and lifting of coronavirus restrictions. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve. The 10-year hit its lowest since May 7 at 1.478% before edging up to 1.480%, down 6.3 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Dan Grebler)
U.S. deputy Treasury chief, Ukraine finance minister discuss reform agenda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo discussed Ukraine’s structural reform agenda with Ukrainian finance minister Serhiy Marchenko on Tuesday and assured him of the U.S. commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Treasury said in a statement. “Deputy Secretary Adeyemo emphasized that the United States will...
Sweden Trade Surplus Falls In April

(RTTNews) - Sweden's trade surplus decreased in April from a year ago, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday. The trade surplus fell to SEK 1.8 billion in April from SEK 5.4 billion in the same month last year. In March, the trade surplus was SEK 2.9 billion. On an...
Charge Enterprises Secures $16.5 Million of Debt Financing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced that it has received $16.5 million of debt financing from an institutional Investor. Proceeds will be used to fund the acquisition of ANS Advanced Network Services, a turnkey provider of direct current power installation, 5G and small cell telecommunications services, along with ongoing operations. $5.5 million of the financing is convertible at $3 per share and matures in three years and the balance of $11.5 million is in the form of a senior secured non-convertible note that pays a coupon of 7.5% per annum and matures in 18 months. As part of the transaction, Charge issued the investors three-year warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 1,870,000 of its common stock at an exercise price of $4 per share.