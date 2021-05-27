Cancel
LeBron James On Clutch Shots In Lakers’ Game 2 Win Against Suns: ‘Just Playoff Basketball’

Cover picture for the articleIn typical fashion, LeBron James was able to bounce back after a Game 1 loss and led the Los Angeles Lakers to an exciting Game 2 win over the Phoenix Suns. James looked much more like himself on the floor as he was active defensively and offensively found a groove with his jump shot. The star scored 23 points to go along with nine assists and four rebounds but more importantly made timely plays in the second half.

