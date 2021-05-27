Cancel
NBA

The 5 most underrated Los Angeles Lakers of the 21st century

Cover picture for the articleLAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: Rajon Rondo #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

NBAUSA Today

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers Game 6 odds, picks and prediction

Los Angeles Lakers (2-3) look to stave off elimination by the 2-seed Phoenix Suns (3-2) in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series at Staples Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Suns-Lakers Game 6 odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions.
NBAchatsports.com

Los Angeles Lakers: Anthony Davis injury history and updates

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 01: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before Game Five of the Western Conference first-round playoff series at Phoenix Suns Arena on June 01, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 reasons why the Los Angeles Lakers can win Game 6 vs Phoenix

The Los Angeles Lakers have not suffered a playoff humiliation this bad since 2011 when the Lakers lost by 36 points to the Dallas Mavericks. Shortly after the game, then-Lakers coach Phil Jackson announced his retirement by quoting former US President Richard Nixon in his final postgame press conference. Jackson uttered one of Nixon’s most infamous lines as he expressed his frustration with the NBA front office and the sports media at large.
NBAchatsports.com

Offseason moves for the Los Angeles Lakers: Limited options to rebuild the roster

This is not what the defending champions envisioned. Even after the shortest offseason in NBA history and key injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis that deflated the team's regular-season record, the Los Angeles Lakers had expectations of a deep playoff run. Despite being the 7-seed, they were the betting favorites to emerge from the Western Conference and reach a second consecutive NBA Finals.
NBABleacher Report

Where Did It All Go Wrong for the Defending Champion Los Angeles Lakers?

The defending champion Los Angeles Lakers are out of the 2021 postseason after three straight losses to the Phoenix Suns. On Thursday, they fell behind by 29 points in the first half of Game 6. And though L.A. showed some fight in the second half, Phoenix never truly seemed to lose control en route to a 113-100 victory.
NBANBA

Offseason Outlook: What's next for the Los Angeles Lakers?

The defending champions have been eliminated. In losing to the Phoenix Suns in Game 6, the Los Angeles Lakers become only the seventh team in NBA history to get knocked out in the first round of the playoffs the season after winning the championship. The Lakers will now shift their...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Playoff Obituary: The lost Los Angeles Lakers season

Now that the season has come to an end for the Los Angeles Lakers, it is time to write the obituary for the 2020-2021 season that was. Looking back on each team that made the playoffs will give a chance to look at what went right and what went wrong. It will also allow us to look ahead to what’s to come during the offseason to come.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: A way-too-early offseason wish list

Most Los Angeles Lakers fans were confident going into the postseason, despite being the #7 seed and facing a very strong Phoenix Suns in the opening round. However, after taking a 2-1 series lead, Anthony Davis’ groin injury late in the first half of Game 4 cemented the fate of the defending champs, as they proceeded to exit the playoffs in six games.
NBAwblzmedia.com

Los Angeles Lakers: How Can They Improve in 2021-22?

The Los Angeles Lakers did not have a magical ending in 2020-21, but are there ways to get better next season?. Sure, you might think they’ll chase after a big name, but it may not be a slam dunk (no pun intended). LA may want to find bargains and avoid...
NBAchatsports.com

Los Angeles Lakers: The 2 free agents that absolutely must be re-signed

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 15: Head coach Frank Vogel of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to his team during a time out at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on May 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: Damian Lillard to LA is fun, but impossible

The Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers share something in common this season: they were both eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. This prompted many Laker fans to look towards improvements the team could make in the offseason to regain the throne for the 2021-22 season. The team still has an elite superstar duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis but another star never hurt anyone.
NBAgetmoresports.com

NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat Eliminated From Playoffs

The NBA arguably started way too soon after the 2020 Finals ended. That’s probably what fans of the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers would say. With just 70 days between the end of the finals and the start of the 2021 season, it was a tight window for guys to get rested up.