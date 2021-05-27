Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paris, IL

Closing arguments Thursday in trial involving death of Paris woman

Tribune-Star
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClosing arguments are scheduled this morning in the trial of a Mason man charged with the murder of a Paris woman in Beecher City more than a year ago. Christopher E. Glass, 37, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 6, 2020, shooting death of Kimberly Mattingly. Another defendant in the case, Aaron Kaister, of Beecher City, was convicted last year and sentenced to 8 1/2 years for concealing Mattingly’s murder. Glass also is charged with concealing a homicide.

www.tribstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Beecher City, IL
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Government
City
Mason, IL
Paris, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Paris, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Terre Haute, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Paris, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Illinois State Police Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Judge under U.S. sanctions set to take over Iran presidency

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Millions of Iranians voted on Friday in a contest set to hand the presidency to a hardline judge who is subject to U.S. sanctions, though anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms mean many will heed calls for a boycott. Senior officials appealed for...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....