Citigroup is taking another step into the world of cryptocurrencies. The Wall Street giant will help its richest clients bet on crypto as part of a new digital assets group inside Citigroup’s burgeoning wealth management unit, according to a memo to staff seen by Bloomberg News. The new effort will be led by Alex Kriete, previously an investment counselor at Citi Private Bank, and Greg Girasole, who most recently served as a portfolio manager at the firm.