Hoosiers can cool off Memorial weekend at most state parks
Get ready to cool off, Hoosiers. Most public swimming pools in Indiana State Parks will open this weekend, as will all DNR swimming beaches. The public pool at Turkey Run State Park near Marshall will remain closed this weekend due to lack of lifeguards; it is expected to open the first weekend in June. In addition, the public pool at Spring Mill State Park will remain closed until lifeguard and pool staff positions are filled.www.tribstar.com