Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Hoosiers can cool off Memorial weekend at most state parks

Tribune-Star
 13 days ago

Get ready to cool off, Hoosiers. Most public swimming pools in Indiana State Parks will open this weekend, as will all DNR swimming beaches. The public pool at Turkey Run State Park near Marshall will remain closed this weekend due to lack of lifeguards; it is expected to open the first weekend in June. In addition, the public pool at Spring Mill State Park will remain closed until lifeguard and pool staff positions are filled.

www.tribstar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokagon State Park#Spring Mill State Park#Indiana Dunes State Park#Prophetstown State Park#Ouabache State Park#Open Water Swimming#Public Pools#Swimming Pools#Hoosiers#Ferdinand State Forest#Lieber Sra#Raccoon Sra#Abe Martin Lodge#Indiana State Parks#Whitewater Memorial#Spring Mill Inn#Salamonie Lakes#Beaches#Clifty Inn#Summit Lake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Brown County, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Most pools at state parks to open

Get ready to cool off, Hoosiers. Most public swimming pools located in Indiana State Parks will open this weekend, as will all DNR swimming beaches. Pools opening as scheduled are at Clifty Falls, McCormick’s Creek, O’Bannon Woods, Shakamak, and Versailles state parks, and at Cagles Mill Lake (Lieber State Recreation Area [SRA]). In addition, the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park will open on Saturday with lifeguards on duty.
Milwaukee County, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cool Waters open Memorial Day weekend, reservations required

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Milwaukee County's Cool Waters Aquatic Park in Greenfield Park will open for Memorial Day Weekend. The water park is the first aquatic facility to open since 2019, after all water parks and pools were closed last summer due to the pandemic. A news release from Milwaukee...
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

Kick Off Summer Fun at Atlantic Parks & Rec Sunnyside Block Party Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend often marks the start of summer fun, and Atlantic Parks & Recreation has just the event to start summer off right. On Saturday, May 29, from 11 AM – 3 PM, the Atlantic Parks & Recreation will be hosting a block party at Sunnyside Park in Atlantic. The block party will be a good time for the whole family. Expect live music, carnival games and prizes, food and drink vendors, firetrucks, police cars, a dunk tank, and more.
LifestyleRapid City Journal

State Park Centennial next weekend

Chadron State Park is the place to be June 11 and 12, for the Centennial Birthday Bash.The fun gets started on Friday, June 11, from 5-10 p.m., with plenty of food vendors alongside a beer and wine garden. Live music will be provided by Bar Flies, and a laser light show will cap off the evening at 10 p.m.
Charleston, WVMetro News

State Parks to be crowded for holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Not everybody is spending the first weekend of summer in a State Park…but it sure seems like it when you talk to State Parks Chief Brad Reed. “We’re just darn near 100 percent occupied in everything this weekend,” he said. You can hear the satisfaction in Reed’s...
Blair County, PAWJAC TV

DelGrosso's Park to reopen Memorial Day weekend

BLAIR CO, Pa (WJAC) — EDITOR'S NOTE: While the video says that the park is opening on Saturday, May 29th, staff told 6 News that the reopening has been pushed back to Sunday, May 30th due to inclement weather. One local summer staple is reopening this weekend after the pandemic...
Indiana StateEvening Star

Explore Indiana's state parks with the Hoosier Quest Series

ANGOLA — If you’re looking for a fun way to get outdoors, learn more about local nature and maybe even travel a bit this summer, look no further than Pokagon State Park and the Hoosier Quest Series. Pokagon, along with 32 other state parks and recreation areas, offers a series...
Travelwvstateparks.com

Camp Creek Ranger Outpost Cabin

Camp Creek’s brand-new Ranger Outpost Cabin is perfect for anyone looking for a scenic, secluded retreat in the mountains. The Ranger Outpost Cabin is accessed via a 3.3 – mile hike into the forest and leads to beautiful views and outdoor adventures. Please contact the West Virginia State Parks Call...
Wyoming StatePosted by
Only In Wyoming

Old Trail Town Is An Inexpensive Road Trip Destination In Wyoming That’s Affordable

One of the best parts of living in Wyoming is that there are so many affordable activities to do. After all, when you live in a spot renowned for its nature, there are also hiking, fishing, biking, camping, and other outdoor activities to try out. But if you’re heading out on a road trip and […] The post Old Trail Town Is An Inexpensive Road Trip Destination In Wyoming That’s Affordable appeared first on Only In Your State.
Delaware StatePosted by
Only In Delaware

You’ll Want To Spend The Entire Day At The Gorgeous Natural Pool In Delaware’s Bear Swamp Trail

Has anyone been feeling the itch to hike somewhere new? Delaware isn’t known for square footage or huge forests, but there are plenty of hidden gems to explore within the state. Out here, nature is beautiful and bountiful even if there’s not a ton of it. This beautiful natural pool is one beauty we can […] The post You’ll Want To Spend The Entire Day At The Gorgeous Natural Pool In Delaware’s Bear Swamp Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
Travelsolotripsandtips.com

Edith Cavell Meadows Trail Jasper National Park

With the arrival of summer, it’s time to get out and explore the great outdoors. And in Alberta there’s no better place than the Canadian Rockies for hiking and nature appreciation. In Jasper National Park you will find one of the most spectacular hikes in Canada. The Edith Cavell Meadows...
TravelLaredo Morning Times

Six Outdoor Getaways Near DC That Feel an Entire World Away

The problem with getting away these days is that even as the public health implications of travel have rapidly improved, the interpersonal demands on, say, a plane-load full of people, seem to be higher — and worse — than ever. Imagine if everyone on line at your grocery store was suddenly stuck in a soup can hurtling through the sky, and you have the vibe of late-pandemic trip-making.
Michigan StateOnlyInYourState

Reconnect With Nature When You Stay At This Rustic Log Cabin Resort In Michigan

Have you been looking for an opportunity to embrace Michigan’s natural beauty while making lasting memories with loved ones? Camping and hotel excursions have their perks, but there’s something special about enjoying a getaway that falls in between these two options: a cabin stay where you can enjoy the great outdoors while remaining comfortable and cozy. When you’re ready to head to the Upper Peninsula, keep this one-of-a-kind log cabin resort in mind.