Fugate Responds to Legislation Limiting COVID-19 Requirements

OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City, released the following statement today following the House passage of Senate Bill 658. Senate Bill 658 prohibits any school district, institution of Higher Education, the State Board of Education, or the State Board of Career and Technology Education from requiring vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of admittance to or attendance. Schools are also prohibited from requiring a vaccine passport as a condition of admittance or implementing a mask mandate for students that are not vaccinated against COVID-19.