Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Fugate Responds to Legislation Limiting COVID-19 Requirements

poncacitynow.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City, released the following statement today following the House passage of Senate Bill 658. Senate Bill 658 prohibits any school district, institution of Higher Education, the State Board of Education, or the State Board of Career and Technology Education from requiring vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of admittance to or attendance. Schools are also prohibited from requiring a vaccine passport as a condition of admittance or implementing a mask mandate for students that are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

www.poncacitynow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Coronavirus
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma City, OK
Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Senate Bill#Higher Education#State#House#Oklahomans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House sees 'summer of joy and freedom' as COVID-19 shots surpass 300 mln

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 300 million COVID-19 vaccinations in 150 days, a White House official said on Friday ahead of President Joe Biden's scheduled update on his administration's vaccination program. Biden's government-wide push to accelerate vaccinations was paying off, with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Judge under U.S. sanctions set to take over Iran presidency

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Millions of Iranians voted on Friday in a contest set to hand the presidency to a hardline judge who is subject to U.S. sanctions, though anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms mean many will heed calls for a boycott. Senior officials appealed for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.