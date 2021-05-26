Cancel
Indian shares close higher as IT, financial stocks gain

By Reuters
kitco.com
 29 days ago

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, riding on gains in information technology and financial stocks as sentiment was bolstered by a steady drop in COVID-19 cases. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.61% higher at 15,301.45, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.75% to 51,017.52.

