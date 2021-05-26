Indian shares close higher as IT, financial stocks gain

* KOSPI inches up, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares edged up on Friday in range-bound trade as markets continued to be subdued after hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with the benchmark index being on track for a fifth straight weekly gain. ** The won weakened to a near one-month low, while the benchmark bond yield also fell. ** The KOSPI inched up 2.46 points, or 0.08%, to 3,267.42 by 0141 GMT, rebounding from a 0.42% decline on Thursday. For the week, it is set for a 0.57% gain. ** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.37% and 0.79%, respectively. Battery maker LG Chem slid 0.84%, while its peer Samsung SDI jumped 3.23%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 249.3 billion won ($220.30 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,132.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.19% to be at its lowest since May 20. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,131.6 per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,131.3. ** The trading volume was 635.08 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 912, the number of advancing shares was 330. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 110.21. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.5 basis point to 1.322%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.1 basis points to 2.048%. ($1 = 1,131.6300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)