SMWC debuts new master plan

Submitted photoSpeaking: Dottie King, president of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, presents the college’s master plan Wednesday in the Jeanne Knoerle Sports and Recreation Center.

A new master plan at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College was launched Wednesday by President Dottie King, who revealed goals for the next five to 10 years and beyond that build upon the 180-year legacy of the institution.

King envisions a future trajectory for the college with priorities focusing on academics, campus environment and outreach. Plans include enhancing and preserving the historical campus and natural green space setting, construction of a new residence/dining hall, expansion of athletics and the addition of a doctoral program in global leadership.

When she became president of the college in 2011, King developed a strategic plan to “Aspire Higher.” The plan has since taken shape. The college became co-ed in 2015 and the footprint of the campus was expanded from 65 to 311 acres in 2019 with the purchase of land from the Sisters of Providence.

The “Aspire Even Higher” strategic plan, introduced in 2015, promised to build on that momentum, as does the master plan introduced Wednesday.

“When the Board of Trustees asked for a master plan, the first five and 10 years were easy. But beyond that, it was daunting to look into the future to try to envision what students and staff might need,” King said. “I have a misty image of what a better future looks like. It includes a willingness to embrace ideas by walking toward them until they come into focus with a willingness to walk away from them if they don’t fit.”

With input from students, faculty, staff, administrators, trustees and alumni, a 40-member strategic plan steering committee developed a plan to strengthen the institution across all areas and build a foundation for future growth.

“Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will see completion of its first new residence hall since 1924 and I can see the addition of a third hall within the next 10 years,” King said. “We’ve been blessed with steady growth and even during the pandemic, we grew our student population by 11%.”

Plans include a major expansion of Hulman Hall, the academic building that houses the health sciences department. With a grant from the Lilly Endowment, the college added a nursing program six years ago that has become one of its largest. It added paramedic sciences and kinesiology degrees last year to its health and wellness program and will offer exercise science supported by an additional Lilly Endowment grant in the near future.

Expanded sports offerings are already underway. King said she’s excited to bring men’s basketball to campus this fall. Plans also call for the addition of men’s soccer, swimming/diving and competitive cheering. Anticipating additional parking needs, a new lot on the east side of the soccer field will be completed this summer. The college is also looking at putting in a golf driving range next to the softball field. Adding camping space would enhance the county’s quality of life and be ideal for those who attend equine events, according to the plan.

Out of the 38 colleges in Indiana, only four offer equine riding teams and only two offer equine courses, King said. But Saint May-of-the-Woods is the only one that offers a baccalaureate degree with three concentrations: science, training and business. When people think about horses, they think about Kentucky. But King said Indiana has a $3 billion equine industry so the college is always looking for partnerships to increase student opportunities.

Janet Clark, vice president for academic and student affairs, said external partners, like Lilly,are vital to helping with the college’s new program startup costs. The doctoral degree is one such program that benefits.

“Saint May-of-the-Woods will begin offering its first doctoral program in global leadership this fall,” Clark said. “This opens the door to expand the doctoral program with a second offering within the next few years, although we’re not sure yet what it will be in.” She said student interests and market research will dictate the addition of the next doctoral program.

Joining the announcement via Zoom from Greece was the director of the global leadership program, Lamprini Pantazi, dean of business and leadership.

“After the pandemic, we understand the importance of global leaders — both scholars and practitioners — who embrace a deep understanding of the global environment by focusing on human values and growth to make a positive impact in the world,” Pantazi said.

Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarMichele.