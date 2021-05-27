Cancel
Forefront is not the place to be — in this case

Daily Times
 30 days ago

Until I saw the May 24 edition of The Daily Times, I had always naively thought of "being at the forefront" as a good place to be. But Monday's headline — "Tenn. moves to the forefront with anti-LGBT laws" — and Associated Press story changed that. What a shame! What...

www.thedailytimes.com
No Place For Hate

In the June 2 edition of the Coronado Eagle & Journal, two letter writers using similar inaccurate and inflammatory rhetoric assailed the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) for having an Equity Action Committee (they called it social engineering) and for adopting the No Place For Hate program (they called it critical theory).
Malibu, CAMalibu Times

Letter: No Place

In response to the letter “It’s all the same” published June 10. I was deeply offended and outraged by Dan Bercu’s overtly anti-Semitic letter to the editor in last week’s edition of The Malibu Times. The letter starts off by stating that Abraham was “more promiscuous than Jeffrey Epstein” and goes on to say that a devious Jacob “cemented Jews’ reputation as shrewd Wall Street traders.” It is exactly this kind of horrible stereotype of money grubbing Jews which has been used to incite violence against the Jews throughout history. Giving Mr. Bercu all benefit of the doubt, it is conceivable that he was trying to be funny, but his use of stereotypes was hurtful, not remotely amusing.
PoliticsAshtabula Star Beacon

There is a place for Juneteenth

An article from the Associated Press (6/18) quoted a spokeswoman for the observance of Juneteenth declaring that “June 19, 1865 was actually when the people and the entire country was free,” in comparison to July 4, 1776. There are several things wrong with that statement. One, it ignores the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment on December 6, 1865 when slavery was finally abolished throughout the United States. The Emancipation Proclamation that was announced in Galveston, Texas on June 19th 1865 was a war-time executive order that freed slaves in rebellious states but left slavery alone in border states like Kentucky and Missouri. Without the 13th amendment do you think slave owners in the unaffected areas would have voluntarily given up their slaves?
Connecticut StateJournal Inquirer

Connecticut at the forefront’ in LGBTQ protections

Connecticut’s progressive LGBTQ laws aimed at offering equitable and supportive policies and programs have helped turn the state into a model for others throughout the country. Aside from the legal protections provided through laws, A-List actors and professional athletes coming out publicly is providing role models for LGBTQ people of...
LifestyleVincennes Sun Commercial

'A place to belong'

Cindy H., her voice soft yet firm, offered a come hither wave as she led the small group down a narrow hallway toward a bustling kitchen, delicious smells of frying chicken already wafting about the room. “This is the kitchen,” she said proudly. “This is where they cook our meals....
U.S. Politicsworldcatholicnews.com

Jesuit responds to statement of pro-abortion Catholic members of Congress

“The work of conscience is primarily the work of reason,” he said, and is supposed to operate prior to emotion and in accord with Church teaching. “Reason (rightly exercised) and faith (rightly understood) do have primacy, inasmuch as one can’t do good and avoid evil consistently without them,” he wrote. “At the same time, right reason and true faith preclude the use of the word ‘but,’ when that word is used to separate the conscience from sacred Revelation entrusted by Christ to the Church he founded.”
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Foreign Policyfreedomupdates.com

North Korean Defector Has A Chilling Message For Americans

People all around the world want to come here to America. It is one of the few countries where people can be free. But liberals don't understand that and are actively ruining our country. It is truly telling when you here from an immigrant just how bad things have become here. North Korean Defector Yeonmi Park fought to get here. So she was surprised that after attending one of our colleges that she was asking herself if she was still in North Korea.
Mental HealthCourthouse News Service

Back to Campus, and Back in Person, With Mental Health at the Forefront

WASHINGTON (CN) — When students swarm back to colleges and universities this fall, things cannot return back to normal, lawmakers and university officials said during a Senate hearing on Thursday. They must improve. “Normal left too many students hungry and homeless and hanging by a thread,” said Senator Patty Murray,...
BusinessONE

Why gender equality must be at the forefront of COVID-19 recovery plans

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on women and girls. From threatening girls’ education and taking a toll on women’s work, to impacting maternal and reproductive care, the effects of the pandemic have more severely impacted women compared to their male counterparts. Thankfully, the world has an opportunity to change that.
PoliticsTimes Daily

Luxembourg's leader fears for minors over Hungary LGBT law

BRUSSELS (AP) — Xavier Bettel is a jaunty, sharply-dressed man with a keen sense of humor who leads one of Europe's smallest but richest countries. But on Thursday, Luxembourg’s first openly gay prime minister looked deflated and disappointed. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not...
CancerYNET News

Israeli scientists at forefront of mRNA vaccination revolution

In the past year or so, mRNA vaccines have become headline news as their development has been key to the successful rollout in many countries of an immunization program to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. What might be less well-known, however, is that an Israeli...
Women's Healthmediamilwaukee.com

Women Need Roe V. Wade to Stay

In case you haven’t been paying much attention to current events lately, some states in America are attempting to ban abortions past the first trimester. In mid-May the supreme court agreed to hear a case on a law from Mississippi which would ban all abortions after 15 weeks gestation. This case directly challenges Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey which established that abortions are legal and unrestricted up to 24 weeks because that is when the fetus could survive outside the mother. So is Roe v. Wade overturned? Not yet, but the Mississippi case makes us wonder: should Roe v. Wade be overturned?
U.S. Politicskzimksim.com

Judge rules medicaid expansion unconstitutional

The Associated Press reports that a Missouri judge has found that a voter-approved ballot measure to expand Medicaid is unconstitutional. Yesterday, Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem said the amendment unconstitutionally sought to force lawmakers to set aside money for the expansion. Under the Constitution, lawmakers can’t be forced to make appropriations unless the ballot measure includes a funding mechanism. Voters passed the constitutional amendment last year. But Republican Gov. Mike Parson refused to implement it because lawmakers didn’t set aside any money for it. Three low-income women sued to try to force the state to enact the program. They’re appealing the ruling.
Politicsnewsitem.com

US, Germany confront rising antisemitism, Holocaust denial

BERLIN (AP) — The United States and Germany launched a new initiative Thursday to stem an alarming rise in antisemitism and Holocaust denial around the world. The two governments announced the start of a U.S.-Germany Holocaust Dialogue that seeks to reverse the trend that gained traction during the coronavirus pandemic amid a surge in political populism across Europe and the U.S. The dialogue creates a way to develop educational and messaging tools to teach youth and others about the crimes of Nazis and their collaborators.