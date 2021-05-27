Forefront is not the place to be — in this case

An article from the Associated Press (6/18) quoted a spokeswoman for the observance of Juneteenth declaring that “June 19, 1865 was actually when the people and the entire country was free,” in comparison to July 4, 1776. There are several things wrong with that statement. One, it ignores the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment on December 6, 1865 when slavery was finally abolished throughout the United States. The Emancipation Proclamation that was announced in Galveston, Texas on June 19th 1865 was a war-time executive order that freed slaves in rebellious states but left slavery alone in border states like Kentucky and Missouri. Without the 13th amendment do you think slave owners in the unaffected areas would have voluntarily given up their slaves?