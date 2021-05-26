Natural gas is in bearish correction within bull trend 5/26/21

Directional Opinion: We settled in a bear leg. Settlement above 3028 will start this in a new bull leg. On a macro basis: The decent trade above 2661 (-.5 of a tic per/hour) brought in 489 tics of higher trade. I would NOTE the week of April 26th we also broke back above a significant formation on the Weekly charts at 2779 that warned of continued strength in general, likely toward 3280 (+) in the weeks ahead. The trade above 2896 (+.5 of a tic per/hour) brought in 254 tics of the continued strength we were looking for above. These are ON HOLD as we are in a bearish correction/trend within. Solid trade above 3240-62 will project this upward 780 tics minimum, 1900 tics (+) maximum. The minimum could take 2 calendar months to attain, and the maximum in 4 months (roughly) and rolls contracts. If we break above here solidly and back below solidly, look for solid pressure to come in.