Natural gas is in bearish correction within bull trend 5/26/21

By Moor Analytics
kitco.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirectional Opinion: We settled in a bear leg. Settlement above 3028 will start this in a new bull leg. On a macro basis: The decent trade above 2661 (-.5 of a tic per/hour) brought in 489 tics of higher trade. I would NOTE the week of April 26th we also broke back above a significant formation on the Weekly charts at 2779 that warned of continued strength in general, likely toward 3280 (+) in the weeks ahead. The trade above 2896 (+.5 of a tic per/hour) brought in 254 tics of the continued strength we were looking for above. These are ON HOLD as we are in a bearish correction/trend within. Solid trade above 3240-62 will project this upward 780 tics minimum, 1900 tics (+) maximum. The minimum could take 2 calendar months to attain, and the maximum in 4 months (roughly) and rolls contracts. If we break above here solidly and back below solidly, look for solid pressure to come in.

www.kitco.com
Trafficvia.news

Natural Gas Futures Bullish By 3% In The Last 7 Days

Natural Gas (NG=f) is currently on bullish momentum. At 09:09 EST on Friday, 28 May, Natural Gas (NG=f) is at $3.02 and 3.88% up since the last session’s close. Concerning Natural Gas’s daily highs and lows, it’s 6.744% up from its trailing 7 days low of $2.83 and 0.165% down from its trailing 7 days high of $3.03.
Energy IndustryPosted by
WITF

Report shows rebound for natural gas as production, prices rise

Natural gas prices in Pennsylvania shot up in the first three months of 2021, a sign that the industry may be rebounding as the COVID-19 pandemic eases. The latest production report from the commonwealth’s Independent Fiscal Office shows the state’s average natural gas price from January to March was 64 percent higher than the same time last year.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb of 115 billion cubic feet in U.S. natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 115 billion cubic feet for the week ended May 21. That was a bit larger than the average increase of 107 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 2.215 trillion cubic feet, down 381 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 63 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, July natural gas was down 4.7 cents, or nearly 1.6%, at $2.98 per million British thermal units. It traded at $3.01 shortly before the data.
Marketskitco.com

Gold is bullish 5/26/21

On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5 of this. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2 of this. On 4/2 we left a bullish reversal below. We have seen $470.7. The above formations are OFF HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $412.8 into the macro bearish correction warned about. The trade below $2,043.6 has brought in $366.2. We held exhaustion above at $1,999.7-$2,006.5 with a $2,001.2 high and rolled over $323.8. The trade below $1,915.7 (+2 tics per/hour) brought in $238.3 of pressure. The above formations are ON HOLD. The trade above $1,688.2 (+.3 of a tic per/hour) warned of solid strength, likely for days/weeks. We have seen $225 so far.
Marketskitco.com

Gold in consolidation within bullishness 5/24/21

On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5 of this. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2 of this. On 4/2 we left a bullish reversal below. We have seen $470.7. The above formations are OFF HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $412.8 into the macro bearish correction warned about. The trade below $2,043.6 has brought in $366.2. We held exhaustion above at $1,999.7-$2,006.5 with a $2,001.2 high and rolled over $323.8. The trade below $1,915.7 (+2 tics per/hour) brought in $238.3 of pressure. The above formations are ON HOLD. The trade above $1,688.2 (+.3 of a tic per/hour) warned of solid strength, likely for days/weeks. We have seen $203.1 so far.
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

June Natural Gas Futures Dive Lower After Bearish EIA Storage Report

Utilities added 71 Bcf of natural gas to underground storage for the week ending May 14, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported Thursday. The result exceeded expectations by a substantial margin and sent futures tumbling. “This is very damaging for the bull case,” one participant on The Desk’s online...
Trafficinvesting.com

Natural Gas: Now Its Bulls' Turn

On analysis of the movements of natural gas futures in different time frames, I find that they have formed a bullish crossover in a monthly chart which ensures a long uptrend like 2018. In the weekly chart, futures are in the process of completing a 'Saucer' which starts from November 2018 and could complete in November 2021.
TrafficFXStreet.com

Natural Gas Futures: Potential for a corrective downside

According to advanced prints from CME Group, open interest in Natural Gas futures markets went up for the second straight session on Friday, this time by around 1.4K contracts. Volume, on the other hand, dropped by around 46.1K contracts, reversing the previous day’s build. Natural Gas still stays capped by...
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

July Natural Gas Futures Rally to Close Out Volatile Week; Cash Prices Cruise

Natural gas futures recovered on Friday along with stronger export volumes and increased expectations for national cooling demand in June. The July Nymex contract rose 2.8 cents day/day and settled at $2.986/MMBtu. August gained 2.9 cents to $3.007. At A Glance:. U.S. LNG volumes rebound late in the week. Forecasts...
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

Weekly Natural Gas Prices Lose Luster Amid Mild Temperatures in Key Regions

In an abbreviated trading period ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend, weekly cash prices dipped lower amid mild temperatures throughout the nation’s midsection and Northeast. With both heating and cooling demand light on a national level, NGI’s Weekly Spot Gas National Avg. for the May 24-27 period fell 6.0...
Industryactionforex.com

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Length for WTI Crude Trimmed as Price Approached Two Months’ High

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended May 25, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures dropped-457 contracts to 475 490 for the week. Speculative long position rose +13 038 contracts, while shorts soared +13 495 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil gained +2 404 contracts to 24 830, while that for gasoline fell -4 025 contracts to 53 368. NET SHORT of natural gas futures increased +7 276 contracts to 76 028 during the week.
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US LNG exports decline on the back of lower deliveries

Three fewer vessels laden with LNG left port than during the previous reporting period. Federal US data published May 27 show exports of LNG declined in the week ending May 26, due to lower gas deliveries to liquefaction plants. The US Energy Information Administration reported that 18 vessels laden with...
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

Mexico Natural Gas Market Spotlight: April Prices Fall to Lowest This Year

Mexico natural gas prices dropped to $3.37/MMBtu in April, the lowest average monthly price so far this year, according to the latest IPGN monthly index published by the Comisión Reguladora de Energía (CRE). The prices, however, were more than $1 higher compared with April 2020, when the CRE reported prices...
Energy Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Liquefied Natural Gas Market Research (2021): Analysis and Insights, Growth Factors, Profit margin, Forecast till 2030

The Global Liquefied Natural Gas 2021-30 market research study from MarketResearch.Biz provides extensive insights of the geographic scope, market size, immense insights into the industry, extensive analysis, and market revenue estimates up to 2030. The Liquefied Natural Gas market report is made up of so many vital things that are relevant in order to provide a correct vision to understand the current and upcoming challenges of the Liquefied Natural Gas industry.
Trafficrigzone.com

Inflation Signals Bolster Oil Price Outlook

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) Inflation, India, and Iran have figured prominently in global energy markets recently, and the past week has been no exception. In this latest installment of weekly oil and gas market hits and misses, find out what some of Rigzone’s regular prognosticators have to say about the latest developments on these and other fronts.