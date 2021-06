Flowtech Fluidpower PLC - supplier of technical fluid power products - Says, except for resolution 9, to allow subsidiaries to make political donations, all resolutions set out at the annual general meeting were duly passed. The company also recognised that a significant proportion of the votes were cast against resolution 10, to authorise the directors to allot relevant shares in the company. Flowtech Fluidpower says it has already engaged with shareholders to better understand their concerns.