Gold is bullish 5/26/21

By Moor Analytics
kitco.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5 of this. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2 of this. On 4/2 we left a bullish reversal below. We have seen $470.7. The above formations are OFF HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $412.8 into the macro bearish correction warned about. The trade below $2,043.6 has brought in $366.2. We held exhaustion above at $1,999.7-$2,006.5 with a $2,001.2 high and rolled over $323.8. The trade below $1,915.7 (+2 tics per/hour) brought in $238.3 of pressure. The above formations are ON HOLD. The trade above $1,688.2 (+.3 of a tic per/hour) warned of solid strength, likely for days/weeks. We have seen $225 so far.

www.kitco.com
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given a C$28.00 Price Target at CSFB

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$32.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.55.
Marketskitco.com

Bitcoin is short-term bullish within a bearish correction, watch formation below 5/26/21

On a higher timeframe basis: We held exhaustion above at $64,735-$66,145 with a $65,520 high, which I said could roll this into a correction exceeding $11,000—we have seen $35,315 so far, but this "correction" also has a trending structure to it. Lower levels of possible exhaustion come in at $30,575-27,160, and $17,330-12,445. We held the upper of these with a $30,205 low and rallied $10,395. These are ON HOLD as we broke above the formation mentioned below.
Traffickitco.com

Crude Oil (WTI) is bullish 5/26/21

On a macro basis: On 4/29/20 we left a bullish reversal below—we have seen $52.61 from that open at $15.37 in the (M). On 5/5/20 we left a medium-term bullish reversal below. We have seen $44.90 from $23.08. We took out a major trendline at $55.15, which warned of significant strength in the weeks/months ahead, with a good likelihood of a run for $65.60 (++). We have seen $12.81. The break above $57.45-8.02 projects this upward $56 minimum, $110 (+) maximum. We have attained $9.96. These are OFF HOLD. I noted we were likely in the last stretch from $30.00 upward and the failure back below $66.67-63 warned of early termination entry into a macro bearish correction. We only saw $5.07 of this before short covering back above the formation mentioned below, so this is now ON HOLD.
Marketsbadcryptopodcast.com

Dalio Says “Bitcoin Over Bonds” – Bad News For 5/26/21

Dalio Says “Bitcoin Over Bonds” – Bad News For 5/26/21. Another Bitcoin critic has seen the light as Billionaire Ray Dalio has stated he prefers Bitcoin over bonds. Hey, we’ll take it. The US Treasury is calling for stricter cryptocurrency compliance with the IRS. And Elon Musk says he won’t sell his Dogecoin.
Dow Futures Rise After Upbeat Jobs Report

Dow Futures Rise After Upbeat Jobs Report

Stock futures are mixed this morning, as investors digest a better-than-expected round of jobs data. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) were last seen around 75 points higher, after data showed U.S. weekly jobless claims totaled 406,000 -- another pandemic-era low -- against a 425,000 estimate. Meanwhile, S&P 500 Index (SPX) futures were flat and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) were swimming in red ink, after scoring modest gains in the previous session. Separately, the Commerce Department didn't change its initial estimate on first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP), leaving it at 6.4%.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Discretionary Stocks in Positive Territory This Afternoon

Consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF edging down 0.3% although the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was advancing 0.3%. In company news, Tempur Sealy International (TPX) rose 7.5% after it struck a deal to acquire UK specialty bed retailer Dreams...
EconomyStreet.Com

TheStreet Live Recap: Everything Jim Cramer Is Watching 5/26/21

In Wednesday's episode of TheStreet Live, Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross talk about Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, Ford (F) - Get Report, retail earnings, video game stocks, and much more. Hear what Jim Cramer is only telling members of his Action Alerts PLUS investing club in Wednesday's Daily Rundown.