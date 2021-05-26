Gold is bullish 5/26/21

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$32.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.55.