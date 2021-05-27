'I want to protect people': Vigo students take advantage of school shot clinics

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaVaccinations in the high schools: Vigo County Health Department volunteer RN Jacquie Bradfield administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a student at Terre Haute South on Wednesday. JOSEPH C. GARZA

Nia Green said she didn’t feel anything when she received her first Pfizer shot, and she was glad for the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaThe Pfizer vaccine: The Vigo County Health Department and Vigo County School Corporation are using the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. JOSEPH C. GARZA

She was the last of 64 students at Terre Haute South Vigo High School to get the vaccine Wednesday during a shot clinic in the lobby of the school gymnasium.

Ten students at West Vigo were vaccinated Tuesday, and 60 at North Vigo have signed up for vaccinations today.

“I want to protect people, and I don’t want anyone to get it,” Green said of her reason for getting the shot.

The shot clinics at the high schools have been organized by the Vigo County School Corp. and the Vigo County Health Department, with assistance from the county’s Emergency Management Agency.

Any student in grades 9 to 12 could be pre-registered by a parent or guardian to receive a vaccination at the clinic.

“The idea is that providing access to those who need it, whether it is timing or transportation, can be helpful for students who haven’t been able to get their first shots yet,” said Bill Riley, communications director for the school corporation.

The school district has seen the numbers of staff and students with the virus drop dramatically since the vaccine was rolled out earlier this year.

“The number of positive cases started declining to the point this week where we had zero [new] positive staff members across a corporation where we have over 2,100 employees,” Riley said.

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaVaccination information: Students receive information and their COVID-19 vaccination card after their first vaccination like this student did at Terre Haute South on Wednesday. JOSEPH C. GARZA

As the students left the shot clinics, they received appointments for their second shot at the county health clinic.

Green said she and her friends have talked about not wanting to get COVID-19, and about their friends and people they know who have had COVID-19.

All of her family and many friends have been vaccinated, she said, and getting a shot is better than getting COVID-19.

Many parents agree, judging by the number signing up for the clinics.

Riley said once the shots were opened to youths age 12 and older, school officials realized it was difficult for students who are busy or without transportation to have access to the shots, so the clinics were established.

“We’ve had a fairly good response,” said corporation nurse Eleni Miller.

However, some parents who initially signed the consent forms for the school clinic have since had their children vaccinated when they found open walk-in appointments at pharmacies or stores.

“We don’t care where they get vaccinated,” Miller said, “so if they find a walk-in clinic in the community, that’s great.”

The school district is not tracking how many students or staff have received the vaccines due to privacy, Riley said.

The hope is that school can return to regular operations in the fall, rather than the hybrid student schedule that has been in place this school year.

“I think there is a sense of relief among some staff members,” Riley said, noting that students can be vectors for spreading the virus. “I think many people here see it as one way we can return to normal.”

Miller said some links about the vaccine from the health department have been distributed to parents to give reliable and accurate information. Anyone wanting more information about getting the vaccine can go online to ourshot.in.gov.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.