Refinitiv boss Craig to leave parent LSEG at end of year

By Reuters
kitco.com
 29 days ago

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) said on Wednesday David Craig, chief executive officer of its Refinitiv data and analytics business, would be leaving at the end of 2021 and would be succeeded by ex-Bloomberg executive Andrea Remyn Stone. The London bourse operator completed its $27 billion purchase of Refinitiv in...

David Schwimmer
