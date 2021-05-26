Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 leads $775 million investment in Perch

By Reuters
kitco.com
 29 days ago

SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) Vision Fund 2 has led a $775 million investment in Perch, a technology firm that buys and operates third-party brands that sell their products on Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O). The Series A funding will make Perch a so-called "unicorn" - implying a valuation of $1 billion or...

www.kitco.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank Vision Fund#Softbank Group#Target Corp#Amazon Com Inc#Softbank Vision Fund 2#Softbank Group Corp#Perch#Twitter Inc#Slack Technologies Inc#Tgt N Rrb#Walmart Inc#Costco#Kroger Co Lrb#Zeta#Formlabs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Benchmark-backed Confluent raises $828 million in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Infrastructure software startup Confluent Inc said on Wednesday it had sold shares in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) above its target range to raise $828 million. Confluent priced 23 million shares at $36 per share. The company had previously priced its share between $29 and $33 apiece. The...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Atom Finance raises $28 million from SoftBank, others

June 23 (Reuters) - Atom Finance, a startup offering financial information to retail investors, announced on Wednesday that it had raised $28 million in a Series B funding round led by the SoftBank Latin America Fund. New York-based Atom Finance said the SoftBank partnership and new capital raised would allow...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

SoftBank's Atom Backing A Nod To Online Retail Investing Allure

Retail investing is getting a bit crowded, and platforms are the rage – but data, as one might say, makes the difference. As reported on Wednesday (June 23) by The Wall Street Journal, SoftBank is leading a funding round (through its Latin America fund) that will put $28 million in the online investing platform Atom Finance, with a focus on providing institutional-level resources to the retail investing realm.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Grocery Delivery Company Dingdong Pegs IPO Valuation At $6B

Chinese grocer Dingdong is setting its sights on getting a $6 billion valuation when it goes public in the U.S. The company, which is backed by Japan’s SoftBank Vision Fund II, delivers groceries mainly in such big Chinese cities as Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Hangzhou. Reuters reported that the valuation...
Businesslatinfinance.com

Lightrock leads funding for Konfío

Mexican financial technology firm Konfío said it raised $125 million in a Series E financing round led by Lightrock, a private equity firm backed by the principality of Liechtenstein. Lightrock led six other investors in the round, including Softbank, Vostok Emerging Finance (VEF), Kaszek Ventures, QED Investors and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). US investment management firm Tarsadia Capital joined as a first-time investor, Konfío said in a statement on Tuesday. Japan's Softbank l.
Adelphi, MDusmd.edu

USM Maryland Momentum Fund Portfolio Company Veralox Therapeutics Announces $16 Million in New Investment

Company Led by University of Maryland Graduate Jeff Strovel Shows Continued Growth after Receiving Seed Funding from Maryland Momentum Fund and Other Investors in 2019. -- Veralox Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapeutics to treat the underlying causes of diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced the closing of a new round of funding – a $16 million Series A financing. Investors in the new financing include Sanofi Ventures, Genesys Capital, Hatteras Venture Partners, JDRF T1D Fund, Point Field Partners, VTC Innovation Fund, University System of Maryland (USM) Momentum Fund, and TEDCO. Maryland Momentum Fund was among the first investors in Veralox with a $500,000 seed funding investment in 2019.
BusinessUS News and World Report

SoftBank-Backed Dingdong Targets Over $6 Billion Valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Chinese unicorn Dingdong, backed by SoftBank Vision Fund II, is aiming for a more than $6 billion valuation in its New York debut as the grocery app joins Asian tech startups seeking to tap into the IPO boom in the United States. The valuation represents a jump of over...
Businessbreakingviews.com

Capital Calls: SoftBank, Heineken

Think bigger. SoftBank Group Chief Executive Masayoshi Son needs new ideas to prop up the value of his $120 billion technology conglomerate. The company’s share price has dipped by 20% over the past three months, compared with a 10% decline for biggest holding Alibaba and a 10% rise for the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 Index. SoftBank’s equity is worth 50% less than the sum of its investments minus net debt, based on Son’s most recent portfolio valuation.
Industrytechinvestornews.com

Forto raises $240M in funding round led by Softbank, taking its valuation to $1.2Bn

Freight technology startup, Forto, which we most recently covered when it raised $50 million late last year, is upping the stakes. It’s now raised $240 million in a round led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 to expand its trade shipments between China and Europe. Forto manages shipping containers from origin to destination. Softbank is also […]
BusinessWNCY

Self-driving truck tech firm Embark to go public via $5.2 billion SPAC deal

(Reuters) -Embark Trucks Inc, a self-driving truck technology developer backed by private equity firm Tiger Global Management, will merge with a blank-check firm in a deal valuing the equity of the combined company at about $5.2 billion. The deal with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II will get Embark Trucks about...
Industrywealthx.com

China Trucking Startup Raises $1.6 Billion In U.S. IPO

Full Truck Alliance Co., an Uber-like trucking startup, has raised $1.6 billion after pricing its U.S. initial public offering at the top of a marketed range, in one of the biggest listings stateside by a Chinese company this year. The startup backed by SoftBank Group Corp. and Tencent Holdings Ltd....
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Morgan Stanley Starts New Fund to Build More Diverse Businesses

Investment fund has backing from Hearst, Microsoft and Walmart. Vehicle targets companies with women, diverse member founders. Morgan Stanley’s investment division started a new fund to invest in early-stage companies with diverse founders, winning initial backing from. Microsoft Corp. , Walmart Inc. and Hearst Corp. for the venture. “Morgan Stanley...