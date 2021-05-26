SoftBank Vision Fund 2 leads $775 million investment in Perch

Company Led by University of Maryland Graduate Jeff Strovel Shows Continued Growth after Receiving Seed Funding from Maryland Momentum Fund and Other Investors in 2019. -- Veralox Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapeutics to treat the underlying causes of diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced the closing of a new round of funding – a $16 million Series A financing. Investors in the new financing include Sanofi Ventures, Genesys Capital, Hatteras Venture Partners, JDRF T1D Fund, Point Field Partners, VTC Innovation Fund, University System of Maryland (USM) Momentum Fund, and TEDCO. Maryland Momentum Fund was among the first investors in Veralox with a $500,000 seed funding investment in 2019.