Gold firms above $1,900/ounce on easing yields, dovish Fed

By Reuters
kitco.com
 12 days ago

* Fed can tame inflation without wrecking recovery -Clarida. May 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key $1,900 per ounce level on Wednesday, boosted by weaker U.S. Treasury yields and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain a dovish monetary policy stance. Spot gold was 0.2% higher at $1,903.05 per ounce by 12:03 a.m. EDT (1603 GMT) after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,912.50. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,903.40 per ounce.

www.kitco.com
