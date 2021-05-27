Cancel
Virginia State

Virginia health leaders working to figure out how to reach more teens, young adults to get vaccinated

By Brent Solomon
NBC12
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As coronavirus cases continue to drop, the push to get shots to the unvaccinated is growing stronger. One segment of the population the state is really beginning to focus on is young people. Health officials say there’s not as much demand from teens and young adults to get vaccinated as they’d like to see. Now, area leaders are getting creative to figure out how to reach those young people.

