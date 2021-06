The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday to reach towards the $67 level, an area that of course is the top of an ascending triangle that a lot of people will be paying attention to. That being said, it looks like we are trying to break out and given enough time we could slice through that $67.50 level that I have been talking about. Remember, there is an OPEC+ meeting on Tuesday which would cause a lot of noise, and people will be paying close attention to the Iranian nuclear talks. All things been equal though it looks as if the market is trying to break out.