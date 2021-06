Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices have fallen sharply over the last month, with the combined cryptocurrency market losing around $1 trillion in value. The bitcoin price dropped from over $60,000 per bitcoin to under $35,000 from mid-April through to mid-May. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by value after bitcoin, lost half its value in just two weeks as its price tanked in the aftermath of the bitcoin sell-off while ethereum rivals cardano and Binance’s BNB also crashed.