Alex Trebek, Larry King earn posthumous nominations for Daytime Emmys

Alex Trebek and Larry King received posthumous nominations for the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards show, a nod to both hosts’ longevity on television.

Trebek, who died on Nov. 8, 2020 at the age of 80, was nominated in the game show category, which he won seven times, including in 2019 and 2020, as the host of “Jeopardy!” Variety reported. King, who died on Jan. 23, 2021 at the age of 87, was nominated in the informative talk show host category for Ora TV’s “Larry King Live.” It was the third time King has been nominated in that category.

The nominations of Trebek and King were among those announced Tuesday by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on June 25 from 8-10 p.m. EDT on CBS and ViacomCBS’ streaming service, Paramount+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” from 1984 until shortly before his death. He was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019.

Others nominated in that category include Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make a Deal”; Steve Harvey, “Family Feud”; Alfonso Ribeiro, “Catch 21″; and Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune.”

King, who hosted “Larry King Live” on CNN for 25 years, had an angioplasty and also suffered a stroke in 2019. King revealed in 2017 he had been treated for lung cancer. He suffered a major heart attack in 1987 and a tumor was discovered during an annual checkup.

Others nominated along with King include Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan and Lili Estefan, “Red Table Talk: The Estefans”: Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall”; Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, “Peace of Mind with Taraji”; Rachael Ray, “Rachael Ray”; Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton and TJ Holmes, “GMA3: What You Need to Know”; and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, “Red Table Talk.”

A complete list of nominees for the Daytime Emmy Awards can be found here.

©2021 Cox Media Group