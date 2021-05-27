Stricter short-term rental rules in residential parts of town up for Waco City Council vote
All short-term rentals, except those with owners nearby, could be banned from Waco’s residentially zoned neighborhoods by a proposed change to the city code. Waco City Council will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday to vote on whether certain kinds of short-term rentals, those with no owners on-site and those based in apartment units, should be kept out of areas zoned for residential development.wacotrib.com