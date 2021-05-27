Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waco, TX

Stricter short-term rental rules in residential parts of town up for Waco City Council vote

By Rhiannon Saegert
WacoTrib.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll short-term rentals, except those with owners nearby, could be banned from Waco’s residentially zoned neighborhoods by a proposed change to the city code. Waco City Council will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday to vote on whether certain kinds of short-term rentals, those with no owners on-site and those based in apartment units, should be kept out of areas zoned for residential development.

wacotrib.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Waco, TX
Government
County
Mclennan County, TX
Mclennan County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Short Term Rental#Waco City Council#Waco Plan Commission#Census Bureau#Magnolia#Asp#Cso Wacotx Gov#Wccc Tv#Neighbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...