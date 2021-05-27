Cancel
Sour Lake, TX

Bobby David Kelley

By Bluebonnet News
 22 days ago

Bobby David Kelley, 71, of Sour Lake, Texas, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Bobby was born on January 29, 1950, in Camden, Texas to the late EJ Kelley and Juanita Oxley. A long-time resident of Sour Lake, Texas, his life was devoted to caring for his loved ones. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Kelley loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

