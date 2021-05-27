Pursell reaches agreement to build production facility in Savannah, Georgia
Pursell has reached terms to build a state-of-the-art production facility in Savannah, Georgia, that will greatly expand the reach of its coating technologies across the Southeast and beyond. Strategically located near two rail lines and the country’s No. 1 port for agricultural exports, the Savannah plant will produce controlled-release fertilizers for the turf, ornamental, specialty and broadacre markets.www.golfcourseindustry.com