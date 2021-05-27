Pursell reaches agreement to build production facility in Savannah, Georgia

Roger Moss owns it. The man loves clothes. Always did. He wore a shirt and tie to high school, one of the first desegregated schools in Chattanooga, Tennessee, but not because he had to. He thought he’d be a businessman so he better dress the part. The other day, sitting outside the Coffee Deli, Savannah’s premier meet-and-greet spot, Roger showed up in a madras jacket, a pocket square and a pair of argyle socks. Heat? What heat?