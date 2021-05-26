newsbreak-logo
Sponsor A Ride Will Underwrite Local Trips for Essential Workers during VTA Shutdown in San Jose Area

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Due to the tragic shooting today at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose, Sponsor a Ride is underwriting local Uber and Lyft trips for all essential workers, medical personnel, and first responders who cannot get to their jobs due to the VTA shutdown, according to Logistics coordinator Mirna Saraswati.

