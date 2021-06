The euro initially fell during the Friday session but turned around to show signs of strength again, as we have reclaimed the 1.22 handle. By forming the massive hammer that we have, it suggests that we are going higher, and will eventually build up enough momentum to break out above the horizontal line that I have marked on the chart. If we do that, it opens up the possibility of a move towards the 1.23 level, where we had seen significant resistance in the past.