Currencies

British Pound Sterling to US Dollar GBP/USD

economies.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomies.com provides the exchange rate of British Pound Sterling to US Dollar (Symbol GBP/USD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.

www.economies.com
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Euro extends sideways mode

The Euro remains in directionless mode for the third consecutive day after a pullback from a new multi-week high (1.2266) reached the minimum correction level at 1.2133 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.1704/1.2266) but was strongly rejected here. Near-term action is so far failing to benefit from bullish signal on Friday’s hammer...
BusinessDailyFx

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Traders Remain Cautious Ahead of German CPI

Euro bulls confidence boosted by Moving Average (MA) crossover. German inflation figures will be in the spotlight today as a precursor to broader Euro data tomorrow (see calendar below). Coming off a lively Friday last week, EUR/USD has been relatively subdued this Monday perhaps due to public holidays in both the U.S. and UK today.
Marketsinvezz.com

DXY: US dollar index June forecast amid a dovish Fed

The US dollar index downward trend continued in May this year. It dropped as the Fed insisted that it won’t raise interest rates. Economic data from the US was relatively strong in May. The US dollar index (DXY) sell-off accelerated in May as the Federal Reserve insisted that it will...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

(Corrects sterling milestone to three-year high, not three-month high) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near multi-month lows versus major peers on Tuesday, as traders pondered the prospects for early policy normalisation by the Federal Reserve ahead of a key jobs report at the end of the week. The British pound rallied to a three-year peak at $1.425, while Canada's loonie hovered near a six-year top, amid market expectations for policy tightening in those countries. Australia's dollar rose for a second day to as high as $0.77605, ahead of a central bank announcement at 0430 GMT, although economists predict no change to monetary policy. The offshore Chinese yuan edged back toward Monday's three-year high of 6.3526 per dollar, last trading at 6.3640, paring a retreat spurred by the monetary authority's tightening of banks' FX requirements to stem the currency's rise. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six peers, was back below 90 from as high as 90.447 on Friday, when a measure of U.S. inflation closely watched by the Fed posted its biggest annual rise since 1992. The gauge sank 0.3% on Monday, in a market thinned by U.S. and British holidays. Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have said repeatedly they expect price pressures to be transitory and monetary stimulus to stay in place for some time, but investors are wary that a strong pandemic recovery could force the Fed's hand. Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday, while nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday will be even more closely scrutinized than usual after the much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro gained 0.1% to $1.22325 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The dollar fell for a second day against the yen, weakening 0.2% to 109.375. The pair had climbed as high as 110.20 on Friday, following the inflation data. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 139 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2233 $1.2225 +0.07% +0.13% +1.2236 +1.2224 Dollar/Yen 109.3450 109.4600 -0.02% +5.95% +109.5520 +109.4400 Euro/Yen.
Marketsinvesting.com

GBP/USD: Trading Recommendations

GBP/USD maintains positive long-term dynamics, moving within the upward channel on the daily chart. Its upper border passes through the level of 1.4300 and after the breakdown of the local resistance level of 1.4240, this mark will become the closest target of the GBP/USD growth. More distant growth targets for...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY analysis: Could edge higher

The common European currency declined by 31 pips or 0.23% against the Japanese Yen on Friday. The decline was stopped by the 50– hour simple moving average during Friday's trading session. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Bullish traders could pressure the exchange...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD jumps to fresh high since April 2018 amid US dollar selloff

GBP/USD pierces the yearly top in a two-day run-up. US dollar fails to cheer the upbeat US Treasury yields amid risk-on mood. Reflation, tapering fears consolidate ahead of the key US NFP. UK Manufacturing PMI, Brexit headlines and US ISM Manufacturing PMI will be eye during the day. GBP/USD extends...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1,936 as next bullish target – Confluence Detector

XAU/USD has been grinding its way higher amid quiet holiday trading. The Confluence Detector is showing that gold's path of least resistance is up. Does gold serve as a hedge against inflation or will higher returns on US debt make the yieldless precious metal worth less? That debate rages on and XAU/USD continues its upward march. Core PCE, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, shot higher to 3.1%, causing whiplash in stock markets. While that volatility in equities may return on Tuesday, the long Memorial Day weekend is providing some calm on Monday.
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis. US Dollar resumed decline against ASEAN currencies this past week. USD/SGD eyeing early 2021 low, USD/THB may bounce on key SMA. USD/IDR faces early May trough, will USD/PHP set new 2021 lows?. Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook. The US Dollar extended...
Marketsdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Affected by US and UK Holidays

The GBP/USD pair achieved strong gains that pushed it during last week’s trading to the 1.4220 resistance level, nearly its highest since the beginning of 2021. The bears' gains from profit taking did not exceed the support level of 1.4090 before closing trading stable around the 1.4188 level. This week's trading started stable around the 1.4190 level, and with today being an American and British holiday, it confirms the possibility of the currency pair moving today in a narrow trading range.
Marketsinvesting.com

Trading Desk Notes: U.S. Dollar Fumbling, Gold, Stocks Up, Yet Markets In Neutral

The Chinese RMB rose nearly 4% against the US dollar in the last two months—closing last week at a 3-year high. Some analysts believe the rally in the RMB was “engineered” by the Chinese government ahead of trade talks with the USA; however, the USD has been weak against nearly all actively traded currencies, with the US Dollar Index (USDX) falling ~4% since the end of March. (In this chart, falling prices = fewer RMB needed to buy one USD.)
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD trims losses as the US dollar pulls back, remains in the range

Cable fails again to hold above 1.4200 and corrects lower. GBP/USD keeps moving in a consolidation range between 1.4100 and 1.4200. The GBP/USD bottomed before the release of US data at 1.4135 amid a rally of the US dollar across the board. Afterward, the greenback lost strength favoring a rebound in cable back above 1.4150.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Nonfarm Payrolls and the virus curve set to stir sterling

GBP/USD trims losses as the US dollar pulls back, remains in the range. The GBP/USD bottomed before the release of US data at 1.4135 amid a rally of the US dollar across the board. Afterward, the greenback lost strength favoring a rebound in cable back above 1.4150. The intraday bias still points to the downside in GBP/USD but the bearish pressure eased significantly. The economic data from the US came in mostly above expectations. The US dollar at first extended gains and later pulled back, amid a decline in US yields. Read more...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD drops to mid-1.4100s ahead of the key US inflation data

A broad-based USD strength prompted selling around GBP/USD on the last day of the week. The upbeat UK economic outlook, BoE Vlieghe’s hawkish comments might help limit losses. The market focus remains on the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, Biden’s budget proposal. The intraday USD buying picked up pace during the...
Currencieseconomies.com

Hong Kong Dollar to US Dollar HKD/USD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of Hong Kong Dollar to US Dollar (Symbol HKD/USD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.