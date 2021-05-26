Cancel
Divided US Catholic bishops will debate Communion policy

By DAVID CRARY AP National Writer
Courier News
 2021-05-26

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops plans to devote part of its national meeting next month to the sensitive issue of which Catholics are worthy of receiving Communion, despite calls for a delay. Dozens of bishops had requested the USCCB president, Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez, postpone the debate until...

www.couriernews.com
