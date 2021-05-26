Cancel
Propane Gas Price

economies.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRisk Disclaimer: Enzious Limited would like to remind you that the data provided in this site is not necessarily in real time or accurate. All stock prices, indices, futures and foreign exchange rates are not provided by exchanges but by market makers, so prices may not be accurate, may differ from the price of the actual market, which means that the quotes represent an indication and are not suitable for commercial purposes. Therefore Enzious Limited does not assume any responsibility for any business losses that may be incurred as a result of the use of this data.

www.economies.com
Atlanta, GAWCTV

Gas prices show a slight decline

ATLANTA, GA., (May 31, 2021) — Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA. Monday’s state average is 2¢ less than a week ago, 22¢ more than...
Roseville, CArosevilletoday.com

Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville

Roseville, CA- Gas prices continue to head in the wrong direction nationwide. Roseville and California as prices push toward levels not seen in several years. For the lowest prices on gas in Roseville check out the chart below. Updated continuously. Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville. provided by GasBuddy.com.
Victoria, TXPosted by
Q92

Gas Prices are Slowly Climbing in the Crossroads

It's Memorial Day weekend and people are going to be hitting the road for some big-time 3-day weekend fun. With all the extra traveling, get ready to fill up the car but don't be too taken aback by the number on the receipt. According to AAA, gas prices are expected to hit a record-high this Memorial Day weekend.
Trafficbeef2live.com

Higher Gas Prices This Summer

Retail gasoline prices this summer are expected to be slightly higher than in 2016. Drivers in the United States will pay an average of $2.46 per gallon (gal) this summer for regular gasoline, according to forecasts in EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO). Gasoline prices from April through September are expected to be 23 cents/gal higher than the average price last summer, but this price is still nearly 70 cents/gal below the previous five-year average. The gasoline price increase this summer primarily reflects slightly higher forecast crude oil prices.
TrafficDaily Gate City

Gas price average hold steady

Iowa gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.88/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Gas prices in Iowa are 12.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 99.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy...
TrafficKULR8

National gas prices continue to rise

Gas prices continue to rise. According to a Lundberg Gasoline Market update, the national average retail price of regular grade gasoline jumped up 8.44 cents a gallon in the past two weeks. The current retail price is $1.05 higher than it was one year ago. The jump comes from the...
Trafficnewjerseynewsnetwork.com

Gas prices stabilize in NJ, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices appear to have stabilized in New Jersey and around the nation in the runup to the Memorial Day weekend. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.06, unchanged from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.01 a gallon a year ago at this time.
Spokane, WASpokane Journal of Business

Gas prices, uncertainties fuel concerns

Rising fuel prices and the prospect of increased fuel taxes are concerning, could signal inflation, and will ultimately result in higher prices for consumer goods, some transportation industry leaders here say. But put your plastic bags away for now. Supply doesn’t appear to be an issue, despite hiccups in refining.
Trafficsuperhits1027.com

Gas Prices Continue to Climb in Spite of Pipeline Reboot

When the Colonial Pipeline reopened last week after a shutdown resulted in skyrocketing prices and a fuel shortage, experts said things would return to normal in “a few days.”. Yet a few days have come and gone, and — as of Monday — the national per-gallon average was $3.04, data...
Indiana StateNews Now Warsaw

Gas prices due for a “price cycle” in Indiana

Gas prices are likely to increase this week in Indiana and the Midwest, but stations may not bump them up all that much. GasBuddy says the average in Indiana is $2.96 per gallon, which is down a penny from where it was this time last week. “I think stations are...
TrafficPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

With Rising Gas Prices, Learn Best Day To Buy Gas

I don't know about you but I'm starting to get nervous about rising gas prices and just how high they are going to get this year, especially with the recent news from a group of New York State Senators who have introduced a bill to increase the state's gas tax from its current 43.12 cents per gallon to 55 cents. That's a big jump!
Trafficthecharlotteweekly.com

AAA: Pipeline pause fueled gas price increase

CHARLOTTE – For the 1 million North Carolinians expected to travel by car this Memorial Day, gas prices are trending more than $1 higher than last year, when demand plummeted as much of the country was under stay-at-home orders. Now, at $2.93, North Carolina gas price averages are 29 cents...
Michigan StateIonia Sentinel-Standard

Michigan gas prices fall 3.1 cents

Gasoline prices in Michigan fell 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week and were averaging $2.91 per gallon Monday, May 17, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of nearly 5,000 gas stations in Michigan. With last week’s change, prices were 12.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and...
Riverside County, CAmynewsla.com

Little Change To Average Riverside County Gas Price

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose two-tenths of a cent Saturday for the second consecutive day to $4.098. The average price has risen 23 of the past 26 days, increasing 13.2 cents, to its highest amount since Oct. 21, 2019, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 1.8 cents higher than one week ago, 14 cents more than one month ago and $1.301 greater than one year ago.
TrafficGalax Gazette

Gas prices stabilize after panic-drive shortage

Virginia’s gas price average ($2.94) is up 18 cents from a week ago in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, according to AAA. Last week, gas stations in the Twin Counties and across the state ran low (or ran out) of fuel as drivers lined up to fill their tanks when the pipeline was shutdown for several days after the cybersecurity hack.
Trafficwtyefm.com

Summer Gas Prices Expected to be Highest in Recent Years

(Undated) – We could be “staring down the barrel” of the highest summer gas prices in recent years. According to GasBuddy.com, with more people vaccinated and the economy opening, fifty-seven percent of Americans plan to take at least one road trip this summer, up substantially from last year’s thirty-one percent. The national average price of gasoline is expected to be $2.98 per gallon on Memorial Day, a slight drop from the current price but a $1.02 increase over the holiday weekend last year. This will also be the highest they have been on Memorial Day since 2014 when it reached $3.66. The current national average is $3.05 a gallon. It’s $3.19 here in Illinois and $2.96 in Indiana.