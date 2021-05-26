Cancel
Taiwan health Minister reveals why he ‘choked up’ at press briefing

nownews.com
 8 days ago

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) revealed on Wednesday his sorrow for the hard-working police officers who have to expose themselves daily to the infections just to control those purposely flouting COVID-19 regulations. Overcome with emotions, Chen was visibly upset and many were quick to comment...

chinapost.nownews.com
Reuters

Taiwan presses U.S. health secretary on COVID vaccines

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s health minister said on Friday he had spoken to his U.S. counterpart to ask for help in obtaining COVID-19 vaccines amid a spike in infections on the island and the U.S. health secretary would take the matter to President Joe Biden. Having for months been held...
Public HealthVoice of America

Britain’s Health Minister Denies He Lied About Pandemic

British Health Minister Matt Hancock rejected allegations Thursday he had repeatedly lied during his response to the COVID-19 pandemic made by Dominic Cummings, a former top aide of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In testimony to lawmakers on Wednesday, Cummings accused Hancock of lying to the public and said he "should...
WorldUS News and World Report

New Ukraine Health Minister Vows to Speed up COVID-19 Vaccinations

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament named a new health minister on Thursday, who promised to speed up vaccinations against COVID-19, including by trying to make vaccines domestically. Viktor Lyashko, previously a deputy health minister, was promoted to replace Maksym Stepanov, who was fired this week after Prime Minister Denys Shmygal...
Pharmaceuticalsqatar-tribune.com

China provides 800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal

Kathmandu: Nepal on Tuesday received 800,000 doses of vaccines from neighbouring China, raising hopes for the stalled vaccination campaign in the tiny Himalayan country ravaged by COVID-19. The consignment was part of 1 million doses of vaccines promised by Chinese President Xi Jinping during a telephone conversation with his Nepali...
Health104.1 WIKY

Taiwan foreign minister says appreciates Japan considering vaccine donations

(Reuters) – Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu told reporters on Thursday he appreciated Japan’s consideration of donating vaccines and reiterated that Taiwan’s exclusion from the World Health Organisation was unfair to the Taiwanese people. Local media have said the Japanese government is considering providing to Taiwan some of the AstraZeneca...
Public Healthmichaelsavage.com

Deja Vu Flu? China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

No other cases of human infection with H10N3 have previously been reported globally. China has reported the first case of human infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu from the country’s eastern Jiangsu province, China’s National Health Commission said on Tuesday. The patient, a 41-year-old man from Zhenjiang city,...
Public HealthGreenwichTime

Businesses shut as Malaysia enters second virus lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malls and many businesses in Malaysia shuttered Tuesday as the country began its second nationwide lockdown to tackle a worsening surge of the coronavirus that has put its health care system on the verge of collapse. The Southeast Asian nation imposed a partial lockdown on...
Public Healthrubenerd.com

Singapore and Japan dialogue on Covid

The Prime Ministers reaffirmed the excellent relations between Singapore and Japan. Prime Minister Lee said that Singapore looked forward to deepen economic and public health cooperation with Japan to support the post-COVID-19 recoveries of both countries, including in areas such as the mutual recognition of health certificates. I wonder if...
Public Healthamericanmilitarynews.com

Thousands under lockdown amid reports of adverse vaccine reactions in China

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong have placed millions of people under COVID-19 restrictions, amid reports of adverse reactions to homegrown coronavirus vaccines in northern China. Nobody is allowed to leave the provincial capital...
Public HealthFlorida Star

Prime Minister Not Briefed On Quarantine: Australian State Premier

TOOWOOMBA, Australia — Prime Minister Scott Morrison hasn’t been properly briefed about Australian state Queensland’s quarantine camp proposal by his own department, the Premier says. The Wagner Corporation wants to build a Covid-19 quarantine facility that would host up to 1000 travelers and 300 staff at Wellcamp near Toowoomba. The federal government has repeatedly claimed that the plan lacks crucial details […]
Public HealthThe Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Clarify Covid changes, ministers told

Top story: Hotspot advice ‘updated without announcement’. Hello and welcome to this Tuesday edition of the briefing, with me, Alison Rourke. Ministers are being urged to clarify public health advice after all but essential travel was discouraged in eight areas in England where the variant first identified in India is believed to be spreading fastest. According to the guidance, which appears to have been updated on 21 May and is not law, journeys to and from Bedford, Blackburn and Darwen, Bolton, Burnley, Kirklees, Leicester, Hounslow, and North Tyneside should be avoided “unless essential”. Exemptions include travel for work, where working from home is not possible, and education. There appears not to have been any official announcement and it’s understood local leaders and public health directors were unaware of it. “I’m just gobsmacked,” said Yasmin Qureshi, Labour MP for Bolton South East. “They’re making such an important announcement and they don’t even have the decency to tell us or tell our constituents.”
Worldqatar-tribune.com

Iran’s coronavirus-linked deaths cross 80,000

Iran’s number of fatalities linked to COVID-19 has crossed 80,000, the Health Ministry announced on Monday. The total number of deaths rose to 80,156, the ministry said, adding that almost 3 million people have now been infected with the coronavirus. The country with its 83 million inhabitants has been hit...
HealthWorld Health Organization

Media briefing on launch of the new One Health High-Level Expert Panel virtual press conference

CL Hello and good day to wherever you are listening to us today. It’s Thursday 20th May 2021. My name is Christian Lindmeier. I’m welcoming you to a very special press briefing today on One Health High-Level Expert Panel. Thank you very much for joining. We have a round of special guests today, and first and foremost, let me welcome His Excellency, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Mr Jean-Yves Led Drian. Bienvenue.
EuropeUNHCHR

Press briefing notes on Belarus

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Rupert Colville. Like so many others, we are shocked by the unlawful arrest and arbitrary detention of the Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich after the Ryanair plane on which he was travelling was forcibly diverted to the Belarus capital Minsk, apparently under false pretences and with the express purpose of capturing Mr Protasevich.
U.S. Politicsdefense.gov

Pentagon Press Secretary Conducts On-Camera Press Briefing

PRESS SECRETARY JOHN F. KIRBY: OK, a few things to get through here at the top, so bear with me. I think you saw just a little bit ago, the secretary released a short statement thanking National Guardsmen and women for their service at the Capitol complex over the last five months; truly extraordinary work, oftentimes in pretty extreme and nasty weather, but they chipped in and performed an invaluable service, and it was important for the secretary to -- to say thank you to them as they now begin to transition out of the area. Their mission is over. There's still about a thousand or so that are still in the Capitol area, but they're -- they're in the process -- their -- their whole effort now is just in the process of -- of -- of moving on back -- back home.
Public Healthfloridasportsman.com

Chinese Bird Flu

Something else for people to get hysterical about. "Many different strains of avian influenza are present in China and some sporadically infect people, usually those working with poultry. There have been no significant numbers of human infections with bird flu since the H7N9 strain killed around 300 people during 2016-2017."
PoliticsUNHCHR

Press briefing notes on Nicaragua

We are deeply concerned that Nicaragua's chances of holding free and genuine elections on 7 November are diminishing as a result of measures taken by authorities against political parties, candidates and independent journalists, which further restrict the civic and democratic space. Last February, the Human Rights Council mandated the Office to closely monitor human rights during the electoral process in Nicaragua, and we have witnessed troubling developments in recent weeks.