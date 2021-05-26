Taiwan health Minister reveals why he ‘choked up’ at press briefing

Top story: Hotspot advice ‘updated without announcement’. Hello and welcome to this Tuesday edition of the briefing, with me, Alison Rourke. Ministers are being urged to clarify public health advice after all but essential travel was discouraged in eight areas in England where the variant first identified in India is believed to be spreading fastest. According to the guidance, which appears to have been updated on 21 May and is not law, journeys to and from Bedford, Blackburn and Darwen, Bolton, Burnley, Kirklees, Leicester, Hounslow, and North Tyneside should be avoided “unless essential”. Exemptions include travel for work, where working from home is not possible, and education. There appears not to have been any official announcement and it’s understood local leaders and public health directors were unaware of it. “I’m just gobsmacked,” said Yasmin Qureshi, Labour MP for Bolton South East. “They’re making such an important announcement and they don’t even have the decency to tell us or tell our constituents.”