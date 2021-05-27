Chiles, Leon high schools celebrate signings Wednesday

Three Chiles baseball players signed to three different destinations Wednesday, and they're headed to all corners of the country.

Cooper Smith will play at Ventura College in Ventura, California. Nick Litke will keep it a little closer to home at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, while Tyler Gerteisen is headed two and a half hours east to play for the University of North Florida.

All three said they are ready for the next step, and thankful to share this opportunity together.

"Those are my brothers," said Smith, who is thinking about majoring in engineering. "I've played with them since elementary school. I love them so much."

"It's such a good opportunity to keep playing the game I love at the highest level I can after that hopefully," said Litke, who is undecided on a major. "We'll just see where it goes."

"Getting to share this experience with other people so they have the same experience that I do," said future Osprey Gerteisen, who is also thinking about majoring in engineering. "They'll be doing the same thing I'm doing and I know they'll do great things as well."

At Leon High School Wednesday, Davis Shelton signed his letter of intent. The distance swimmer is taking his talents to Emory University in Atlanta.

Shelton said the coaching staff is what initially drew him to Emory, and the family atmosphere kept his interest, and now he's ready to head to the ATL.

"I'm thankful for everybody that got me to this point," said Shelton. "Parents, friends, teachers, really everyone. Everyone that was here at the signing had an impactful memory on my life and they're the reason I'm here today putting pen to paper."

Shelton said he plans to double major in economics and quantitative studies.