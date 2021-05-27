Allen Wayne May, 47, of Cleveland, Texas was called home Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He was born on Wednesday, November 7, 1973 in Houston, Texas. Allen was an avid hunter and had a vast love for the outdoors. Allen was preceded in death by his father, John May, Sr. and brother, John May, Jr. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Blenda May; mother, Barbara May Wright; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Allen will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Memorial Service for Allen will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 4:00 pm. Ralph Salinas officiating.