After a promising finish in the West Coast Conference, the Gonzaga Bulldogs were defeated in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament in Eugene, Oregon. The Zags’ prelude to the tournament was met with much favor. Ranked as the No. 2 seed team for the first time since 1976, GU claimed the WCC championship title against University of San Diego to end the regular season. The Bulldogs were even up for consideration to host a regional tournament. This would have been a historic moment for GU, as it has yet to host an NCAA World Series regional tournament.