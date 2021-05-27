Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lea County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 21:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Lea County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LEA...NORTHWESTERN WINKLER AND NORTHEASTERN LOVING COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 PM CDT/1015 PM MDT/ At 1038 PM CDT/938 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southwest of Jal, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bennett.alerts.weather.gov