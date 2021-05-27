Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Norton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Norton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN NORTON AND NORTHEASTERN DECATUR COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM CDT At 1037 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Almena, or 9 miles north of Norton, moving east at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Norton, Almena, Norcatur, Reager and Calvert. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas.alerts.weather.gov