Man In Custody, Teen Safe After AMBER Alert

WHNT-TV
 30 days ago

A teen girl is safe and a Lacey's Spring man is in custody after a state-wide AMBER Alert was issued for an abduction. Around 5'oclock this afternoon, 36-year-old Adam Dexter Wilson was arrested by Morgan County Sheriff's Deputies.

whnt.com
Denver, COGazette

UPDATE: Amber alert canceled; 2-year-old in stolen car found safe

UPDATE: 2-year-old Jayleel Jones has been found safe, according to Denver police. Authorities in Denver issued an amber alert after a vehicle was stolen with a two-year-old inside. According to the alert, a black Kia with the license plate BELLZ92 was stolen by a man in his early 30's with...
Nashville, TNmurfreesborovoice.com

Amber Alert Update: Missing infant located in Nashville, mother in custody

Smyrna Police Department (SPD) can confirm that Nichelle Omega is safe and Nyx Omega is in custody. SPD personnel were dispatched to the 400 block of Enon Springs Road West at 5:35pm, June 16, 2021. The infant’s biological mother, Nyx Omega, was engaged in a supervised visit with the infant at the Smyrna Public Library. Ms. Omega exited the building with the infant, hurried to a nearby parking lot, and left the area.
Nebraska StateNorfolk Daily News

Amber alerts canceled

Two children were found safe early Sunday morning only hours after an Amber Alert was issued for their disappearance. At about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, the Nebraska State Patrol sent a notice that an Amber Alert had been issued to help locate Leonard Kearnes, a 7-year-old boy who was believed to be abducted from the Winnebago area. Last seen at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the state patrol said he was believed to be in danger.
Smyrna, TNKFVS12

AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old Smyrna girl, custodial mother wanted

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 9-month-old girl Wednesday night. The TBI issued the alert for 9-month-old Nichelle Simone Omega, who authorities believe is with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega. Nyx Omega is wanted by the Smyrna Police Department for...
Smyrna, TNmix929.com

AMBER ALERT: Smyrna infant abducted by non-custodial mom, believed to be in danger

SMYNRA, Tenn. (WKRN) — “An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant girl abducted Wednesday evening by her non-custodial mother. According to Smyrna Police, 9-month-old Nichelle Omega was taken by 29-year-old Nyx Omega at the Smyrna Public Library on Enon Springs Road around 5:30 p.m. after Nyx engaged in a visit with Nichelle. Investigators say Nyx Omega exited the building with Nichelle, hurried to a nearby parking lot, and left the area.”
Nashville, TNWSMV

Amber Alert canceled after Smyrna infant found safe, mother arrested

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The TBI has canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old Smyrna girl after she was found safe and her non-custodial, biological mother, Nyx Omega, arrested in East Nashville on Thursday morning. Authorities arrested Nyx after an individual reportedly spotted the grey Toyota Scion associated with...
Mount Juliet, TNKESQ

TBI investigates after man dies in police custody

MT. JULIET, Tennessee (WSMV) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigates after a man died in the custody of Mt. Juliet officers on Monday evening. According to Mt. Juliet Police, officers were called to W. Division Street around 5:30 p.m. to report on an unknown man in a home. The caller told police the man was “sweating profusely, destroying property, and not speaking clearly.”
New Albany, INWashington Times-Herald

New Albany woman found safe after Silver Alert

NEW ALBANY — A Silver Alert issued Tuesday for a missing New Albany woman has been canceled, with police saying she has been found safe. The alert was issued for Roberta Good, 40. According to a news release Wednesday, it is no longer a police matter.
Dallas, TXKSLA

Amber Alert discontinued; 2 and 4-year-old Dallas siblings found safe

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - The statewide Amber Alert for two missing children from Dallas has been discontinued. Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, the Dallas Police Department announced 2-year-old Seven Jeter and 4-year-old Curtis Jeter were located and are safe. Additional details about the case were not immediately released. The Texas...
Manchester, NHwzid.com

Amber Alert Missing Mother and Child

The Manchester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with locating the following individuals:. 26 year old, Alis Marie Roman-Salgado and her 4 year old son, Armani Neptali Molina. Alis and Armani have been reported missing under suspicious circumstances and may be in danger. Alis is a Hispanic female, 4...
Baldwin, IAdewittobserver.com

AMBER Alert issued for Baldwin boy

Update: AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN CANCELED, according to the AMBER Alert system: Abel Lee Keil, 5, was located safe in Anamosa. More details will be released when they become available. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office issued an AMBER Alert for 5-year-old Abel Lee Keil, who was allegedly abducted from Baldwin...
Jackson County, IAMix 94.7 KMCH

Amber Alert Cancelled; Jackson County Boy Found Safe

A Jackson County boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert last (Tuesday) night is now reported safe. Authorities issued the alert about 9 P-M saying the boy was abducted from the Jackson County town of Baldwin in the afternoon. Within two hours of the alert being issued, it was cancelled. The boy, identified as five-year-old Abel Lee Keil, was found in Anamosa. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the two people initially accused in the abduction are: the boy’s father, 46-year-old Jeremy Keil and 35-year-old Amy Burick. Reports say Keil heard the Amber Alert, called the sheriff’s office and voluntarily came in for questioning. It appears there’s a misunderstanding about custody rights.
Appleton, WIFox11online.com

Silver Alert canceled; man and his dog found safe

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Appleton at 2:30 Sunday afternoon. Paul Siket, 75, was last seen in the area of Regal Terrace. Siket is believed to have dementia or some type of cognitive impairment. He was last seen with his dog, Jack, and was wearing grey shorts, a white t-shirt with stripes and a black and white hat.