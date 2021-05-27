Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adair County, KY

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Hart; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Nelson; Nicholas; Ohio; Oldham; Russell; Scott; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Warren; Washington; Woodford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT / 11 PM CDT TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ to 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions are expected to improve toward late morning on Thursday.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bourbon County, KY
County
Clinton County, KY
County
Clark County, KY
County
Scott County, KY
County
Hardin County, KY
County
Larue County, KY
City
Cumberland, KY
City
Grayson, KY
County
Shelby County, KY
County
Hancock County, KY
City
Allen City, KY
County
Barren County, KY
County
Cumberland County, KY
County
Spencer County, KY
County
Taylor County, KY
County
Allen County, KY
City
Butler, KY
County
Washington County, KY
County
Madison County, KY
County
Russell County, KY
County
Marion County, KY
County
Woodford County, KY
County
Casey County, KY
County
Breckinridge County, KY
County
Simpson County, KY
County
Grayson County, KY
County
Franklin County, KY
County
Anderson County, KY
City
Hardin, KY
County
Monroe County, KY
County
Nicholas County, KY
County
Trimble County, KY
County
Garrard County, KY
County
Jefferson County, KY
County
Harrison County, KY
County
Ohio County, KY
State
Ohio State
City
Marion, KY
County
Bullitt County, KY
County
Nelson County, KY
County
Metcalfe County, KY
County
Green County, KY
County
Warren County, KY
County
Lincoln County, KY
County
Jessamine County, KY
County
Adair County, KY
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
County
Butler County, KY
County
Oldham County, KY
County
Boyle County, KY
County
Hart County, KY
County
Edmonson County, KY
County
Logan County, KY
City
Old Washington, KY
County
Fayette County, KY
County
Mercer County, KY
County
Henry County, KY
County
Meade County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dense Fog Advisory#Bullitt#Green#Lincoln#Russell Scott
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
NWS
News Break
Environment
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's unbearable': U.S. Pacific Northwest swelters in heat wave

June 26 (Reuters) - A historic heat wave baked the U.S. Pacific Northwest where temperatures pushed into the triple digits on Saturday as local officials warned residents to take precautions while power companies asked users to converse energy. All of Washington and Oregon and parts of Idaho, Wyoming and California...
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Embattled U.K. health chief caught on camera in COVID-rule-breaking tryst apologizes, but hangs onto job

London — Britain's beleaguered Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Friday conceded he had "let people down" after revelations he was having an affair with a close aide who he appointed in secret last year. Opposition parties demanded Hancock's resignation after The Sun newspaper published a security camera image obtained from a whistleblower showing him kissing the aide in his office on May 6, in violation of coronavirus rules on social distancing.