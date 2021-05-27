Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale, Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hale; Lubbock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LUBBOCK AND SOUTHWESTERN HALE COUNTIES At 1037 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Abernathy, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 1020 PM, the mesonet near Anton measured a wind gust of 71 mph. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Abernathy. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH