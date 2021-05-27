The Greens Want To Give Stolen Generations Survivors $200,000 Each

DOMESTIC workers in the informal sector continue to work without any social and legal protection as their labour is not recognised by the labour law. The International Labour Organisation, in a report published on Sunday, says that a significant wage gap exists between formal and informal labour. There is, as the report says, a 34.3 per cent pay gap between domestic workers and workers in the formal sector and the gap is even higher for women domestic workers. About 1.5 million workers in Bangladesh are employed in the informal sector and it is dominated by women. They work in construction sites, brick fields and often as domestic help but always with no entitlement to weekends, maternity or retirement benefits. As their employment is not covered by the labour law, domestic workers have no job security and it has become more evident during the Covid outbreak. Without the legal protection, the study says that domestic workers became particularly vulnerable during the outbreak. The study has recommended extending the minimum wage structure for domestic workers and, according to its projection, this would allow Bangladesh to reduce wage inequality by 51.8 per cent.