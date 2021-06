STREATOR – A DeKalb man is in custody after allegedly being involved with an arson on Saturday. The Streator Police Department say they were called to the 300 Block of South Park Street for a vehicle fire. Streator Fire extinguished the blaze, and after an investigation authorities located 42-year-old Nathaniel J. Austin in the town of Ancona. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail and is being held on a charge of arson. The investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Streator Police Department, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.