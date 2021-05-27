Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market – Notable Developments & Key Players by 2025

In the past years, data quality management has become a key concern for big companies in various activities such as data integration, customer relationship management, and regulatory requirements etc. Many organizations are extracting data from various sources and using it for multiple purposes. Data quality management is difficult as well as crucially important. Ensuring the quality of data has become very difficult when it integrates data from multiple sources. Data quality management tools are linked to data cleansing tools such as data cleansing, data profiling, data monitoring etc. that helps in eliminating inconsistent data. Many organizations have started using this automated data cleansing and profiling tools that help in eliminating unusable data that is created from human data entry error.