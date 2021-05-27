Cancel
NBA

Sixers roll over Wizards to take a commanding 2-0 opening-round series lead

Hastings Tribune
 2021-05-27

This was definitely a Thrust the Process game for the 76ers. You knew it was going to be a great night for the Sixers when Joel Embiid began thrusting his hips in the air from his back on the baseline late in the second quarter. The MVP finalist had just made a running finger roll while being fouled by Washington forward Davis Bertans. After celebrating on the floor, Embiid made a foul shot to complete the three-point play to give the Sixers a 12-point lead. And the rout was on.

