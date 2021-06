With the Texas Rangers reeling off an 0-12 road skid, I felt now was a pretty appropriate time to switch gears and start checking back in with some of the team’s minor league talents. As much fun as someone like Adolis Garcia has been to watch as of late, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the Rangers are going to need a few extra pieces to appropriately contend in the future, which is why these players down in the farm system are so important at the moment.