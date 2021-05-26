newsbreak-logo
Don’t completely rule out Joel Quenneville coaching the Kraken just yet

Hastings Tribune
 3 days ago

We’ve had a good two-year run-up, but here’s where things are starting to get really fun, interesting and possibly creative with the Kraken and its pursuit of a coach. In the midst of the Florida Panthers’ opening-round playoff showdown with the Tampa Bay Lightning, veteran New York Post hockey writer Larry Brooks last weekend offered-up a jarring tidbit. Brooks suggested there have been rumblings about Panthers coach Joel Quenneville leaving his job and joining the Kraken.

