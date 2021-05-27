Hasta Luego! secret achievement/trophy guide in Knockout City

Knockout City is a fast-paced, third-person action game where players fling nostalgia-laden rubber balls at each other while decked out in vibrantly colored gear. As nice as the legendary swag is, it's not going to get eliminations for you. If you want to prevent being the last crewmate picked for a match, you're going to have to put in the actual leg work to improve your skills in the arena. If you haven't played before or you're giving it a shot on Xbox Game Pass, you're going to want to brush up on your skills. Here are some tips to help you get started.