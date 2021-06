Founder @stemdotorg democratizing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education through sound policy and practice. Who doesn't dream of soaring above the earth for a bird's-eye view of the world below? Children of all ages love to imagine the freedom of flying above the clouds, and many are thrilled by airplanes from their earliest years on up. That's why some savvy STEM educators are using aviation and aerospace concepts to inspire the next generation of young scientists and inventors. Their work has the potential to broaden the appeal of STEM subjects for many kids — particularly those whose heads are always in the clouds.