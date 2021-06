Iris Apatow was a gorgeous sight to see in a light pink dress as she got ready for her prom in a new pic and videos that also featured her date and friends. Iris Apatow,18, looked like a real-life princess in her latest social media posts! The daughter of Judd Apatow, 53, and Leslie Mann, 49, took to Instagram and TikTok to document her pre-prom evening on June 1 and it looked like she was having quite a blast! In one video, she showed off her casual before look before cutting to her after look, which included a marvelous light pink off-the-shoulder dress. She twirled in the beautiful choice and had her shoulder-length wavy dark hair down with bangs as she donned flattering red lipstick.