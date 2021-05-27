Cancel
San Jose, CA

VTA Yard Shooting

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 22 days ago

Eight people were killed and one person was in critical condition Wednesday morning after a shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority yard north of downtown San Jose, according to authorities.

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

