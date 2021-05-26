Texas Legislators Pass a Bill to Allow Carrying of Guns without License

Texas is ready to eliminate one of its last gun restrictions following the legislators’ approval to permit individuals to carry handguns without a permit. Despite the recent state laws demanding individuals carrying handguns to have a permit, undergo background checks and training, Texas’s Republican-run Senate has passed a bill to drop the gun regulations and has sent it to Governor Greg Abbott, who has said he will sign it into law. However, gun control groups have disputed the measure, stating they would endanger more lives.