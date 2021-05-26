Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Legislators Pass a Bill to Allow Carrying of Guns without License

yourblackworld.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas is ready to eliminate one of its last gun restrictions following the legislators’ approval to permit individuals to carry handguns without a permit. Despite the recent state laws demanding individuals carrying handguns to have a permit, undergo background checks and training, Texas’s Republican-run Senate has passed a bill to drop the gun regulations and has sent it to Governor Greg Abbott, who has said he will sign it into law. However, gun control groups have disputed the measure, stating they would endanger more lives.

yourblackworld.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Schwertner
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beverly Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Second Amendment#The Texas Tribune#New Texas Gun Law#Gun Laws#Gun Safety Laws#Gun Control Laws#Texans#Democrat#Republican Run Senate#Gun Control Groups#Gun Sales#State Laws#Unlicensed Handguns#Federal Background Checks#Regulations#Criminal#Governor Greg Abbott#Safety Concerns#Critics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
Related
Texas Statethehendersonnews.com

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas Statebizjournals

Texas Gov. Abbott announces end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott made the announcement the...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas to cut off $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefit

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday said Texas would cut off emergency federal unemployment benefits that provide $300 in weekly payments starting June 26. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott said, noting that the number of job openings in the state was on par with the number of people receiving benefits.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire, fueling the debate over whether benefits are contributing to labor shortages as the economic recovery accelerates. The move was praised by employers, who have complained that...
Texas StateKBTX.com

Texas opts out of pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective on June 26, 2021. Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor of this change Monday. Opting out of the pandemic-related benefits includes the $300 weekly unemployment...
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott...
Texas Statemyrgv.com

Texas opting out of federal unemployment compensation related to pandemic

Texas is joining other states and is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that it will opt out of the federal program on June 26.This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StateKWTX

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Texas backs out of $300 weekly unemployment payments from pandemic funds

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has decided the state will no longer provide extra unemployment cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor Monday the state will opt out of the funds starting June 26. These funds include $300 weekly payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Texas StateCAR AND DRIVER

Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving an Electric Vehicle

We can't rely on gas taxes forever, but there's no simple, obvious way to integrate electric vehicles and other alternative-fuel vehicles into the funding structure. Texas state senators are discussing a bill that would charge EV drivers between $200 and $250 for their car each year, plus another $190 or more if they drive over 9000 miles.
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...