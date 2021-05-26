Black Lives Matter Activist Sasha Johnson in a Critical State after Sustaining Gunshot Wounds to Her Head

Sasha Johnson, a British Black Lives Matter activist, is in a critical state after sustaining a gunshot injury to her head in South London over the weekend. While there were speculations that he might have been a target, members of her political group, Taking The Initiative Party (TTIP), said Johnson was never the intended victim. TTIP is a British political party established last summer by Johnson and Black businessman Charles Gordon to exalt the interests of Black and working-class people in the United Kingdom.